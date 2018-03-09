Woman hit, killed crossing North Las Vegas street against light

Police say the 34-year-old died at a local hospital after being hit shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of West Gowan Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A 34-year-old woman crossing a North Las Vegas street against the traffic light Friday morning was struck by an SUV and killed.

The accident happened shortly after 9 a.m., at the intersection of West Gowan Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, North Las Vegas police said. After being hit by a red SUV, the woman was transported to a local hospital where she died.

Witnesses told police the driver of the SUV had the green light when the woman was crossing Gowan Road.

“All of a sudden she just quickly walked into the crosswalk against traffic,” North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The SUV’s driver was not suspected of impairment or speeding.

“He wasn’t a factor at all,” Leavitt said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman after her family has been notified.

