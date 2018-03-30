North Las Vegas

Woman pedestrian killed in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2018 - 10:56 pm
 

North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a pedestrian Thursday night.

A woman was killed when a vehicle hit her near Las Vegas Boulevard North and McCarran Street, near Carey Avenue, the North Las Vegas Police Department reported about 9:15 p.m. in a tweet. She died at the scene, police said.

The driver stayed at the crash site, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her family is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

