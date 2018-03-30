Woman pedestrian killed in North Las Vegas

A woman was killed when a vehicle hit her near Las Vegas Boulevard North and McCarran Street, near Carey Avenue, North Las Vegas police tweeted. She died at the scene.

North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a pedestrian Thursday night.

A woman was killed when a vehicle hit her near Las Vegas Boulevard North and McCarran Street, near Carey Avenue, the North Las Vegas Police Department reported about 9:15 p.m. in a tweet. She died at the scene, police said.

The driver stayed at the crash site, police said.

#Breaking. The NLVPD is working a fatal auto pedestrian accident on N. Las Vegas BLVD and Mccarran. One female pedestrian deceased on scene, vehicle and driver remained on scene. Please avoid the area as our Fatal Team investigates the crash. PIO enroute. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) March 30, 2018

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her family is notified.

Las Vegas Boulevard North and McCarran Street, North Las Vegas