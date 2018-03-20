Northern Nevada aviation event to feature Blue Angels

The Aviation Roundup will return Oct. 13-14 for its fifth year at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Northern Nevada.

Blue Angels Pilot Captain Jeff Kuss is interviewed at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla., prior to an Blue Angels show on March 31, 2016. (Rob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)

The Aviation Roundup will return in October for its fifth year at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Northern Nevada.

This year’s event, held Oct. 13-14, will showcase performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, organizers announced.

“The Aviation Roundup has become one of the most exciting and anticipated events around and we’re confident this year will be even more so as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be joined by a host of talented acts including the Red Bull team,” Bobbi Thompson, airport manager and host of the roundup, said in a press release announcing the event.

Held at Nevada’s fourth busiest airport, the roundup also will feature Kirby Chambliss, the Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter, the Red Bull Wingsuit Jumpers, Bill Stein Airshows, Danny Sorensen Golden Age Airshows, Gene Soucy Airshows, Greg Colyer Ace Maker Airshows, Jim Peitz Aerosports, Paul McCowan skydiving team and Dan Buchanan Airshows, the release said.

“Savvy Aviation Roundup fans know that watching the show from the sidelines or the Flightline Lounge at Minden-Tahoe Airport provides the very best, up-close and personal experience with the show and the performers,” Thompson said. “You literally feel it in your bones. Plus you are able to see these magnificent beauties up close and meet the pilots. There really isn’t anything like it.”

For more information, visit aviationroundup.com.

