Parade kicks off 117th anniversary of Las Vegas land auction — PHOTOS
Previously known as Helldorado Days, May 15 is the 117th anniversary of a land auction in 1905 that marks the beginning of Las Vegas.
A downtown parade kicked off Las Vegas Days on Saturday morning.
A free Las Vegas Days Festival was being held at Centennial Plaza after the parade.
The parade was first held in 1935, and is sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.
The Las Vegas Days celebrates the city’s western roots and usually includes floats, high school marching bands, cowboys and cowgirls on horseback, car clubs, nonprofits and more.
