Parade kicks off 117th anniversary of Las Vegas land auction — PHOTOS

Previously known as Helldorado Days, May 15 is the 117th anniversary of a land auction in 1905 that marks the beginning of Las Vegas.

Members of the Dragon Fire Band from the Del Sol Academy of Performing Arts march and play for the crowd during the Las Vegas Day Parade as it moves northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants take to the street during the Las Vegas Day Parade moving northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mayor Caroline Goodman and her husband Oscar greet attendees as they ride in the Las Vegas Day Parade moving northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees relax and watch the action during the Las Vegas Day Parade moving northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Dragon Fire Band from the Del Sol Academy of Performing Arts march and play for the crowd during the Las Vegas Day Parade as it moves northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dancers with Lil Tommy The Clown and The Battle Squad take turns in a “dance off” while warming up for the Las Vegas Day Parade to move northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A participant and his puppet lead a line of classic Mustangs in the Las Vegas Day Parade moving northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dianna Klein, The American Mothers of Nevada awarded Mother of the Year, shields the sun from her son as they cruise in the Las Vegas Day Parade moving northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A couple of wild characters stroll along as Native dancers move by during the Las Vegas Day Parade moving northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Native dancers move about the street during the Las Vegas Day Parade moving northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

YESCO team members walk along with red balloons to pass out in the Las Vegas Day Parade moving northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of Comparsa Fiesta Morelense perform during the Las Vegas Day Parade as it moves northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fourth Street is crowded with attendees as members of Comparsa Fiesta Morelense perform during the Las Vegas Day Parade as it moves northbound on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The crowd applauds for the Vegas Golden Gals dancers as they perform in the Las Vegas Day Parade moving northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees make their way during the Las Vegas Day Parade as it moves northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sarah Cobble with Feel the Music Entertainment performs on a high ring as a festival begins at the Historic Fifth Street School following the Las Vegas Day Parade on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of Comparsa Fiesta Morelense perform during the Las Vegas Day Parade as it moves northbound along Fourth Street on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A downtown parade kicked off Las Vegas Days on Saturday morning.

A free Las Vegas Days Festival was being held at Centennial Plaza after the parade.

The parade was first held in 1935, and is sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.

The Las Vegas Days celebrates the city’s western roots and usually includes floats, high school marching bands, cowboys and cowgirls on horseback, car clubs, nonprofits and more.

