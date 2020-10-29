Pedestrian critical after being hit by truck in south Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck by a truck and gravely injured early Thursday in south Las Vegas.

A pedestrian was gravely wounded when struck by a truck at West Sunset Road and South Valley View Boulevard about 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, according to Las Vegas police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. Daryl Rhoads said police closed the intersection of West Sunset Road and South Valley View Boulevard for the 4:36 a.m. crash. Rhoads said a truck was eastbound on Sunset at Valley View with a green light when it “hit a subject in the roadway.”

The truck had a U.S. Postal Service logo. It was observed stopped in the middle of the intersection. Articles of clothing were also observed in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and initially described as being in critical condition. Police said later they were awaiting an update on the individual’s condition.

