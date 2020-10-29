49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local

Pedestrian critical after being hit by truck in south Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 5:32 am
 
Updated October 29, 2020 - 8:03 am

A pedestrian was struck by a truck and gravely injured early Thursday in south Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police Lt. Daryl Rhoads said police closed the intersection of West Sunset Road and South Valley View Boulevard for the 4:36 a.m. crash. Rhoads said a truck was eastbound on Sunset at Valley View with a green light when it “hit a subject in the roadway.”

The truck had a U.S. Postal Service logo. It was observed stopped in the middle of the intersection. Articles of clothing were also observed in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and initially described as being in critical condition. Police said later they were awaiting an update on the individual’s condition.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
2
Sisolak condemns coronavirus ‘lies’
Sisolak condemns coronavirus ‘lies’
3
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
4
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
5
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST