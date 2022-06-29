Pedestrian critically injured on Tropicana Avenue

A pedestrian who attempted to run across Tropicana Avenue near the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday evening was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle, Las Vegas police said.

At 6:40 p.m., police said the unidentified man “was darting across the eastbound travel lanes on East Tropicana Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk” near Ocean Drive when the driver of an approaching 2002 Ford Expedition slowed to avoid hitting the man. A 2008 Ford F-150 pickup then struck the Expedition from behind in the eastbound lanes of Tropicana, causing the sport utility vehicle to strike the pedestrian.

The injured man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the pickup, a 19-year-old Las Vegas man, suffered minor injuries. A 45-year-old Las Vegas man who was driving the SUV was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

