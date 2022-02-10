Pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle in east Las Vegas

South Sandhill Road was closed in both directions between East Sahara Avenue and East Wyoming Avenue.

A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was traveling on South Sandhill Road, near East Wyoming Avenue when it struck a pedestrian around 9 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital but later died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Valdez. He said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and alcohol was not considered a factor.

Sandhill Road was closed in both directions between East Sahara Avenue and East Wyoming Avenue, Valdez said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

