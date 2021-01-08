37°F
Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected impaired driver in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 11:10 pm
 
Updated January 8, 2021 - 4:23 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle driven by a suspected impaired driver in the southeast valley Thursday night.

Las Vegas police officers were called at 6:57 p.m. to the intersection of East Windmill Lane and South Eastern Avenue after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Noel Roberts.

The pedestrian later died at a hospital, Roberts said.

Police said the driver of a 2000 Mercury Sable, 36-year-old Oliver Cairns of Las Vegas, was arrested for suspected impairment.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The death is the sixth traffic-related fataility in Metro’s juridiction this year.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

