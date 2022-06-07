Pedestrian killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the pedestrian was struck at 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards. The person died at the scene.

“The unknown driver of the involved vehicle failed to stop,” Gordon wrote in a text.

Police worked to canvass the area and later located the vehicle involved in the crash in a parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

“A short time later detectives took a male suspect into custody,” Gordon said.

The name of the driver and the pedestrian were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

