85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Pedestrian killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2022 - 6:25 am
 
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in the nor ...
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in the northern Las Vegas Valley. (FASTCam)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the pedestrian was struck at 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards. The person died at the scene.

“The unknown driver of the involved vehicle failed to stop,” Gordon wrote in a text.

Police worked to canvass the area and later located the vehicle involved in the crash in a parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

“A short time later detectives took a male suspect into custody,” Gordon said.

The name of the driver and the pedestrian were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Heat to reach ‘high risk’ level by end of week
Heat to reach ‘high risk’ level by end of week
2
Amazon warehouses sell for big money in Southern Nevada
Amazon warehouses sell for big money in Southern Nevada
3
Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation
Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation
4
What poker pros are saying about WSOP’s move to Strip
What poker pros are saying about WSOP’s move to Strip
5
Can Las Vegas handle another major sports arena?
Can Las Vegas handle another major sports arena?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST