Pedestrian killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in the northern Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the pedestrian was struck at 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards. The person died at the scene.
“The unknown driver of the involved vehicle failed to stop,” Gordon wrote in a text.
Police worked to canvass the area and later located the vehicle involved in the crash in a parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.
“A short time later detectives took a male suspect into custody,” Gordon said.
The name of the driver and the pedestrian were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
