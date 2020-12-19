53°F
Local

Pedestrian struck, injured on I-15 near Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2020 - 10:58 am
 
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, on Interstate 15 near L ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, on Interstate 15 near Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured Saturday in North Las Vegas.

The crash, which involved a tractor trailer, happened on Interstate 15 near Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 10:45 a.m. The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately clear.

Lake Mead was closed in the area while troopers investigate, and the Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST