Plane registrations in North Las Vegas crash released

One of the planes involved in a deadly North Las Vegas plane crash Sunday is registered to a business in Henderson while a second is registered to a corporation in Florida, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

One of the planes involved in a deadly North Las Vegas plane crash Sunday is registered to a business in Henderson while a second is registered to a corporation in Florida, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

Authorities said the two planes, a Piper PA-46 and a Cessna 172 with two people aboard each, collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport at about noon. Four occupants of the two planes died.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Monday morning that the Piper PA-46 is registered to Gold Aero Aviation which lists a corporate address in Tampa, Florida. The Cessna, meanwhile, is registered to a Binner Enterprises with an address in Henderson.

Attempts to contact both businesses early Monday were not immediately successful.

Users of the online portal the Aviation Safety Network also posted the registration numbers of the two aircraft Monday along with claims that the Piper was flying to the North Las Vegas airport from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, and that the Cessna was a local flight involving “practicing touch and go’s.” Posters on the site said preliminary information indicates the crash occurred when an aircraft approached the wrong runway. The Aviation Safety Network cautions that the information provided is added by users of the network and it’s provided by unofficial sources.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday morning it is continuing to investigate the crash. The agency has made no public statements regarding a possible cause. The FAA issued the following statement on the crash Sunday:

“A single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport around noon local time Sunday. Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172. The Piper crashed into in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond. Two people were aboard each aircraft.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.