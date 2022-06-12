103°F
Police asking for help in locating two juveniles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2022 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated June 12, 2022 - 12:05 pm
From left to right; Jeffrey Deng and Justin Deng.
Two juveniles have gone missing as of June 11, around 8:32 p.m. near 11000 block of Salentino Ave Las Vegas, Nevada.

Justin Deng was last seen wearing a black/white t-shirt, tan khaki pants, and a black backpack. Jeffrey Deng was last seen wearing an unknown shirt and blue shorts.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the two. “They might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” said police.

Anyone with information regarding Justin and Jeffrey Deng and their whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

