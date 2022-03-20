Police dogs show off skills in competition at South Point

The free, family-friendly showcase was part of the 30th annual K-9 Trials hosted over the weekend at South Point.

Each of the dozens of dogs that entered the dirt-floor arena for an obstacle course competition on Sunday had its own introduction song, ranging from a Metallica heavy-metal number to a jubilant “Paw Patrol” cartoon theme.

But once the bumping music and the crowd quieted, it was showtime for the four-pawed animals and their handlers.

“Up” and “stay,” exclaimed their human companions as the German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Labradors, and English Springer Spaniels sprinted, twirled, skidded, and jumped on wooden obstacles.

It did not matter of dogs completed the course effortlessly, or skipped multiple obstacles. The hundreds in attendance cheered and clapped approvingly.

The free, family-friendly showcase was part of the 30th annual K-9 Trials at South Point hosted over the weekend by Las Vegas police and its nonprofit arm, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

Although intended to be fun for attendees, the competition also aimed to raise funds to provide a decent living for Metropolitan Police Department dogs once they retire, organizers said.

The money comes from sales of memorabilia, stuffed animals and other merchandise at the arena’s concourse, organizers said. Sponsors helped offset some of the costs of organizing the event.

“So far so good,” said Michael Fenton after the obstacle course competition.

Fenton, a dog handler for a local casino, said it was his first time attending. The spectator was accompanied by his work colleague and that friend’s family.

“It’s only going to get better from here,” he said, anticipating the obedience and handler protection portions of the competition.

After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, teams from across the U.S. returned to Las Vegas to showcase their dogs’ abilities to sniff drugs and explosives and search.

There was also an educational element to it all, highlighted by a questions and answers portion of the event Sunday.

Metro said its K-9 Section, which counts 17 patrol police dogs and 14 dogs that specialize in detection, along with 14 officers, three sergeants and a lieutenant, has been around for 57 years, making it one of the oldest in the U.S.

At least one K-9 is on duty at any time in Las Vegas, and the department has the ability to quickly scale up depending on the situation, Lt. Jeff Clark, who heads the unit and served as an emcee, told the crowd.

A man asked if Las Vegas police used Kevlar vests on the animals.

Clark answered that armor would slow the animals down, and that their quickness and agility is their best protection.

Clark also told the crowd about Hunter, a Metro K-9 that was stabbed by a man during a 2019 standoff.

Hunter eventually recovered, and he and his handler were honored by the Las Vegas City Council.

Planning for this year’s event began around January, and likely will start sooner for next year’s event, Clark said during a short interview.

“Honestly, we could not do this without them,” he said about the LVMPD Foundation. “They’ve provided friendship, and then they take care of our dogs in retirement. So who could ask for anything more?”

A little girl had asked why no dog had come out to the song “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

The crowd laughed and a DJ soon played the tune.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.