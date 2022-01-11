Prison system details rise COVID-19 cases that led to halt in visitations

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported 209 positive COVID-19 cases in inmates and 210 cases in staff members this month.

A recreational area for inmates at Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center is pictured. (Brooke Santina/Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported 209 positive COVID-19 cases in inmates and 210 cases in staff members this month, according to a Monday news release explaining the temporary suspension of visitation.

Those figures marked a significant jump from November, when the prison system reported 48 cases in inmates and 29 in staff. There are more than 10,000 inmates and more than 2,300 staff members in the prison system.

“Our first priority is the safety of staff and offenders in our custody,” William Quenga, deputy director for the department, said in the release. “While we understand the tremendous value of visiting with friends and loved ones, we must prioritize health and well-being.”

All inmates and staff members wear N95 masks at the facilities, according to the release. The department also updated its vaccination numbers, revealing that 76.8 percent of its staff and 67.66 percent of inmates were fully vaccinated.

Those numbers were both above the statewide mark of 54.96 percent, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.