Rain expected as residents head to Nevada caucuses

As Las Vegas Valley residents head to the caucuses on Saturday, they should expect some rain in the desert, the National Weather Service said.

Clouds can be seen rolling through the valley at Spencer Street and Windmill Lane on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Scattered showers were expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“It’s already started and it’s going to continue to be scattered through the day,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said about the rain Saturday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., 0.05 of an inch of rain already had been recorded at McCarran International Airport. Caucusgoers should expect more scattered rain storms, as well as possible thunderstorms and lighting strikes throughout the day, the weather service said.

Varian said the weather service already recorded a lightning strike in the Spring Mountains early Saturday.

Rainfall of 0.04 of an inch also was recorded before 7:30 a.m. in the central, east and southeast portions of the valley, according to the Regional Flood Control District’s website.

There’s a 60 percent chance of precipitation all Saturday, while high temperatures are expected to reach 60. Winds will be light at less than 10 mph.

The normal high for this time of year it 64, the weather service said.

🗓️Weekend Weather Update: A dreary day is in store for today with 🌧️rain expected in most areas. A few ⚡storms are possible this afternoon in Mohave & southern Clark counties. Sunday's weather will see much improvement with plenty of ☀️sun! #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/fow8moYdSg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 22, 2020

While the valley gets rain on Saturday, the Spring Mountains already have started seeing some snowfall as of Saturday morning, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

“They should be getting another few rounds today,” he said, adding that snow chances are 60 to 70 percent.

The Mt. Charleston Lodge is expected to see 1 to 3 inches, while the ski area in Lee Canyon could see up to 8 inches on Saturday.

While waiting for caucus results to come in Saturday night, rain chances in the valley will drop to 30 percent. The overnight low will be 44.

Rain chances will disappear by Sunday, which is expected to be sunny with a high of 69. Monday will see a high of 71, followed by highs of 65 on Tuesday and 66 on Wednesday.

Overnight lows through that period will be in the mid to low 40s.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.