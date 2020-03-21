Red Rock scenic loop reopens after temporarily closing Saturday
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s scenic loop reopened Saturday afternoon after closing temporarily earlier in the day because of a large number of visitors, according to a tweet.
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s scenic loop reopened Saturday afternoon after closing temporarily earlier in the day because of a large number of visitors, according to a tweet.
“Typically the drive reopens mid afternoon when crowds thin out,” said the message posted at around 11:15 a.m.
The scenic loop reopened at 1 p.m., according to a later tweet from the conservation area. The tweet warned, though, that Red Rock Canyon could temporarily close again later Saturday, if it reaches capacity.
The Red Rock Visitor Center closed on Thursday, according to the conservation area’s website.
Scenic Drive is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance fees are temporarily suspended “until further notice for the safety of staff and visitors,” according to the website. All programs and events have been canceled and the gift store is closed for “safe social distancing and health precautions,” according to another tweet from the organization.
Group campsites at the Red Rock Campground are also closed.
Individual, walk-to and RV campsites are open.
For more information go to: https://www.redrockcanyonlv.org/march-hours-programs-and-safety-2/
Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.