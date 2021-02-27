Rescue underway for injured rock climber at Red Rock Canyon

Officials are attempting to rescue a rock climber who fell and broke his leg Saturday morning in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A woman who was climbing with the man called 911 about 8:20 a.m. Saturday after the man fell on the Angel Food Wall, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The two are “experienced rock climbers,” Nogle said. It’s believed the man broke his leg when he fell and is unable to hike out.

“It’s going to take a rope system, they’re going to try to carry him out,” Nogle said.

As of about 11 a.m. the man had not been rescued. He fell about 6 miles from the park’s pay station, Nogle said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

