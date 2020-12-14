39°F
Rollover crash injures at least 1 in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 5:46 am
 
Updated December 14, 2020 - 6:35 am
Emergency crews and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers work a rollover crash at Pecos Road and the ...
Emergency crews and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers work a rollover crash at Pecos Road and the 215 Beltway on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (RTC Fast camera)

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a rollover crash with injury in the east Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning.

Authorities reported a vehicle rolled on the Interstate 215 beltway at Pecos Road sometime after 5 a.m. Troopers were at the scene investigating.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said initially one lane of the 215 was blocked in the westbound lanes, but traffic cameras showed multiple lanes blocked. The crash caused a significant traffic problem, with vehicles backed up for miles in the area as authorities investigated. By 7 a.m., however, investigators had re-opened all lanes and traffic was flowing smoothly.

The NHP could not immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

