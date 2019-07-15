Slight cooling will return Las Vegas Valley temperatures to normal

Temperatures will creep lower to reach near normal for the season by midweek in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A slight cooling trend should return the daily high temperature to the seasonal norm of 105 degrees by the middle of the week, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“The high pressure that’s been causing the hot temperatures is shifting to the south and east today and tomorrow,” said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston. “Then we’re going to get a weather system that moves through that keeps us cooler.”

Monday and Tuesday are expected to top out at 109 and 108 degrees, respectively. Both days will see gusts in the mid-20s to lower 30s, while the rest of the week will have breezy afternoons, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s high will dip to 106, followed by highs of 105 Thursday through Saturday and a 104-degree high on Sunday. The average temperature for this time of year is 105 degrees.

Overnight lows this week, which is not expected to see any showers, will hover between 78 and 82, according to the weather service.