Southwest Utah ski resort begins operations Friday

Brian Head Resort, located about three hours northeast of Las Vegas, will open its ski slopes on Friday.

Skiing and snowboarding will begin at the 650-acre Brian Head Ski Resort at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Brian Head Resort)

Brian Head Resort will begin skiing and snowboarding at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Brian Head Resort)

Another option for snow enthusiasts will become available Friday when Utah’s Brian Head Resort opens its slopes at 10 a.m.

Top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding begins on the resort’s Navajo Mountain. Brian Head is about three hours northeast of Las Vegas.

The Utah resort’s opening will come about a week after Lee Canyon, which began winter operations last week northwest of Las Vegas.

The resort began making snow on Oct. 18, spokesman James Grave said via email. Several early storms have helped build the base.

Opening day terrain will offer four trails with top-to-bottom skiing on the Paradise trail, in addition to the Strip, Freemont and Easy Time trails, according to a press release.

The resort has adult lift tickets starting at $19 on select days in November. Lee Canyon Power Passholders can also enjoy unlimited skiing and riding at Brian Head.

The Navajo Lodge will be open, offering ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rentals, and a range of food and beverage options. A first-chair celebration will take place at 10 am at the Navajo Express lift.

The opening is the second-earliest opening day in the resort’s 60-year history. In 2022, it opened on Nov. 4.

After opening day, the 650-acre resort that has 71 trails and eight lifts will operate daily through May 4, 2025, conditions permitting, with lifts running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends and peak days. Lift tickets are on sale now starting at $19 on select days in November, with kids 12 and under able to enjoy skiing and riding free all season long.

Skiers and snowboarders need to be aware that snow coverage may be minimal and hidden obstacles may exist. Visitors should not venture into closed areas.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.