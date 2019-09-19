Las Vegas police surround condo after report of ‘screaming’

A police spokesman said officers were preparing to do a welfare check at the condo, near Alexander Roud between the 215 Beltway and North Rainbow Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police had surrounded a northwest valley condo midday Thursday after dispatchers received a 911 call of “someone screaming.”

The call, which officers eventually tracked to a condominium complex on the 4000 block of Cape Sand Drive, came in just before noon, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

No other details were immediately available, but Hadfield said officers had surrounded the condo, which is near Alexander Roud between the 215 Beltway and North Rainbow Boulevard, and were preparing to do a welfare check.

Hadfield said there were no major road closures, but that a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was positioned on the Beltway as a precaution because the complex backs up to the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.