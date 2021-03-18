54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local

St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas when everyone is Irish — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 11:38 pm
 
The STRAT and the Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches are lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wed ...
The STRAT and the Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches are lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A bartender at REMIX Lounge serves green beer for St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, ...
A bartender at REMIX Lounge serves green beer for St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Celtic Rockers play a show at REMIX Lounge on St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, ...
The Celtic Rockers play a show at REMIX Lounge on St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Asia Harris photographs Ashley Brittain, left, and Rob Robinson, all of New Jersey, on St. Patr ...
Asia Harris photographs Ashley Brittain, left, and Rob Robinson, all of New Jersey, on St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Christine O'Neil of Boston, left, and Jack Andrews of Baltimore listen to The Celtic Rockers pl ...
Christine O'Neil of Boston, left, and Jack Andrews of Baltimore listen to The Celtic Rockers play a St. Patrick's Day show at REMIX Lounge at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
David Browne, left, and Dave Rooney, of The Black Donnellys, perform as people gather to celebr ...
David Browne, left, and Dave Rooney, of The Black Donnellys, perform as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Paul Fink, left, and Regina Gordon, both of Phoenix, drink by the bar as people gather to celeb ...
Paul Fink, left, and Regina Gordon, both of Phoenix, drink by the bar as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Musician John Windsor performs as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Ir ...
Musician John Windsor performs as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Plac ...
People gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The STRAT is lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen ...
The STRAT is lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
People gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, ...
People gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jennifer Calabrese, right, serves drinks as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McM ...
Jennifer Calabrese, right, serves drinks as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bartender Paul Walsh Jr. prepares drinks as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McM ...
Bartender Paul Walsh Jr. prepares drinks as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arthur McFarland, left, and Kim McFarland toast as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day ...
Arthur McFarland, left, and Kim McFarland toast as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People wait for their reservations to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Sho ...
People wait for their reservations to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brian McMullan, owner of McMullan's Irish Pub, talks about his experience as people gather to c ...
Brian McMullan, owner of McMullan's Irish Pub, talks about his experience as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Musician John Windsor performs as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Ir ...
Musician John Windsor performs as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kim McFarland, of Las Vegas, speaks about visiting Ri Ra Irish Pub as people gather to celebrat ...
Kim McFarland, of Las Vegas, speaks about visiting Ri Ra Irish Pub as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the pub at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bartender Paul Walsh Jr., right, prepares drinks as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Da ...
Bartender Paul Walsh Jr., right, prepares drinks as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Regina Gordon, Phoenix, drinks by the bar as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri ...
Regina Gordon, Phoenix, drinks by the bar as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People wait for their reservations as they gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's ...
People wait for their reservations as they gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The STRAT is lit green on St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen ...
The STRAT is lit green on St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches are lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March ...
The Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches are lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The STRAT is lit green for St. Patrick's Day as seen from Main Street in the Arts District on W ...
The STRAT is lit green for St. Patrick's Day as seen from Main Street in the Arts District on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Alexa Herrera, of Las Vegas, takes a selfie on St. Patrick's Day, and her birthday, at The STRA ...
Alexa Herrera, of Las Vegas, takes a selfie on St. Patrick's Day, and her birthday, at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Visitors to The STRAT view the Las Vegas Valley, including Circa which is lit green for St. Pat ...
Visitors to The STRAT view the Las Vegas Valley, including Circa which is lit green for St. Patrick's Day, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Christine Cowser, left, Debbie Andrews and Susie Swiercz dance to The Celtic Rockers play at RE ...
Christine Cowser, left, Debbie Andrews and Susie Swiercz dance to The Celtic Rockers play at REMIX Lounge on St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegan Vicki Toth claps along to The Celtic Rockers play a show on St. Patrick's Day at The ...
Las Vegan Vicki Toth claps along to The Celtic Rockers play a show on St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

St. Patrick’s Day 2021 couldn’t come at a better time for Southern Nevada.

After a year of being cooped up, events and activities might have still been a bit more subdued than in past years, but everything Irish was celebrated in all four corners of the Las Vegas Valley.

Guinness was flowing, revelers were dancing to Celtic music, tons of corned beef and cabbage was cookin’ and there was plenty of wearin’ the green because on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone is Irish.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas family sues as FDA issues warning about Real Water
Las Vegas family sues as FDA issues warning about Real Water
2
Furniture ‘megastore’ coming to Las Vegas
Furniture ‘megastore’ coming to Las Vegas
3
Front-runners to be next UNLV basketball coach
Front-runners to be next UNLV basketball coach
4
UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger headed for Iowa State
UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger headed for Iowa State
5
Luxor rooms renovated with ‘fresh take’ on Egyptian theme
Luxor rooms renovated with ‘fresh take’ on Egyptian theme
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.