St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas when everyone is Irish — PHOTOS

St. Patrick’s Day 2021 couldn’t come at a better time for Southern Nevada.

The STRAT and the Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches are lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A bartender at REMIX Lounge serves green beer for St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Celtic Rockers play a show at REMIX Lounge on St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Asia Harris photographs Ashley Brittain, left, and Rob Robinson, all of New Jersey, on St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Christine O'Neil of Boston, left, and Jack Andrews of Baltimore listen to The Celtic Rockers play a St. Patrick's Day show at REMIX Lounge at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

David Browne, left, and Dave Rooney, of The Black Donnellys, perform as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Paul Fink, left, and Regina Gordon, both of Phoenix, drink by the bar as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Musician John Windsor performs as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The STRAT is lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

People gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jennifer Calabrese, right, serves drinks as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bartender Paul Walsh Jr. prepares drinks as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arthur McFarland, left, and Kim McFarland toast as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People wait for their reservations to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brian McMullan, owner of McMullan's Irish Pub, talks about his experience as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Musician John Windsor performs as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kim McFarland, of Las Vegas, speaks about visiting Ri Ra Irish Pub as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the pub at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bartender Paul Walsh Jr., right, prepares drinks as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Regina Gordon, Phoenix, drinks by the bar as people gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ri Ra Irish Pub at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People wait for their reservations as they gather to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McMullan's Irish Pub in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The STRAT is lit green on St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches are lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The STRAT is lit green for St. Patrick's Day as seen from Main Street in the Arts District on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Alexa Herrera, of Las Vegas, takes a selfie on St. Patrick's Day, and her birthday, at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Visitors to The STRAT view the Las Vegas Valley, including Circa which is lit green for St. Patrick's Day, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Christine Cowser, left, Debbie Andrews and Susie Swiercz dance to The Celtic Rockers play at REMIX Lounge on St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegan Vicki Toth claps along to The Celtic Rockers play a show on St. Patrick's Day at The STRAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After a year of being cooped up, events and activities might have still been a bit more subdued than in past years, but everything Irish was celebrated in all four corners of the Las Vegas Valley.

Guinness was flowing, revelers were dancing to Celtic music, tons of corned beef and cabbage was cookin’ and there was plenty of wearin’ the green because on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone is Irish.