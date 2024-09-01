Stretch of E. Charleston Boulevard temporarily closed by police activity

Summer’s last blast in Vegas: Warm, crowded with stars & football

The eastbound lanes of East Charleston Boulevard between Lucerne Street and Lamont Street were temporarily closed Saturday after Metropolitan Police Department officers apprehended a person of interest in a battery offense, police said.

The section of Charleston Boulevard was temporarily closed to collect evidence, according to Metro Lt. Nick Jones. The lanes reopened Saturday evening.

Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m and the man was taken into custody while walking, Jones said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been finalized, according to Metro.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.