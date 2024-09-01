Stretch of E. Charleston Boulevard temporarily closed by police activity
The eastbound lanes of East Charleston Boulevard between Lucerne Street and Lamont Street were temporarily closed Saturday after Metropolitan Police Department officers apprehended a person of interest in a battery offense, police said.
The section of Charleston Boulevard was temporarily closed to collect evidence, according to Metro Lt. Nick Jones. The lanes reopened Saturday evening.
Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m and the man was taken into custody while walking, Jones said.
The investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been finalized, according to Metro.
