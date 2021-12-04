Downtown Summerlin holiday parade returns in grand style — PHOTOS

The holiday parade has returned to Downtown Summerlin after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A dancer performs on a Nutcracker-inspired float during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Santa waves during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People cheer during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A dancer performs on a Nutcracker-inspired float during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People cheer during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dancers perform during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A dancer performs during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dancers perform during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dancers perform during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Santa waves during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Nana Lee, 3, of las Vegas rides the Jupiter Express Holiday Train at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. The train strolls around the 40-foot holiday tree near the Rock Rink. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Kyra Johnson of las Vegas, left, takes a selfie with her daughter Talyn Jones, 15 month-old during a ride on the Jupiter Express Holiday Train at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. The train strolls around the 40-foot holiday tree near the Rock Rink. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Jupiter Express Holiday Train engineer Chelita Mendoza, left, drives a train at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. The train strolls around the 40-foot holiday tree near the Rock Rink. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

It takes place every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 18. The tradition, complete with holiday music, snow, dancers, and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and includes a new Nutcracker-inspired float. The parade is free and open to the public.

Downtown Summerlin is located at Sahara Avenue east of the 215 Beltway in the western valley.

