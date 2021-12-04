56°F
Downtown Summerlin holiday parade returns in grand style — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2021 - 8:11 pm
 
Updated December 3, 2021 - 8:14 pm
A dancer performs on a Nutcracker-inspired float during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Santa waves during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People cheer during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A dancer performs on a Nutcracker-inspired float during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People cheer during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Dancers perform during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A dancer performs during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Dancers perform during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Dancers perform during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Santa waves during a holiday parade at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Nana Lee, 3, of las Vegas rides the Jupiter Express Holiday Train at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. The train strolls around the 40-foot holiday tree near the Rock Rink. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Kyra Johnson of las Vegas, left, takes a selfie with her daughter Talyn Jones, 15 month-old during a ride on the Jupiter Express Holiday Train at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. The train strolls around the 40-foot holiday tree near the Rock Rink. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Jupiter Express Holiday Train engineer Chelita Mendoza, left, drives a train at Downtown Summerlin, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. The train strolls around the 40-foot holiday tree near the Rock Rink. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The holiday parade has returned to Downtown Summerlin after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It takes place every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 18. The tradition, complete with holiday music, snow, dancers, and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and includes a new Nutcracker-inspired float. The parade is free and open to the public.

Downtown Summerlin is located at Sahara Avenue east of the 215 Beltway in the western valley.

Read more about holiday events across the Las Vegas Valley.

