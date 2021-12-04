Downtown Summerlin holiday parade returns in grand style — PHOTOS
The holiday parade has returned to Downtown Summerlin after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The holiday parade has returned to Downtown Summerlin after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It takes place every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 18. The tradition, complete with holiday music, snow, dancers, and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and includes a new Nutcracker-inspired float. The parade is free and open to the public.
Downtown Summerlin is located at Sahara Avenue east of the 215 Beltway in the western valley.