Summerlin middle school repeats its title in Vocabulary Bowl

Sig Rogich Middle School is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Students at the Summerlin school won the spring Vocabulary Bowl competition for middle schools in North America after winning last year's fall competition. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rogich Middle School in Summerlin has repeated its fall victory in the spring competition in the Vocabulary Bowl, which draws competitors from across North America.

Students at the Clark County School District campus won the Division I middle/elementary school title during the spring competition, according to a Thursday news release.

The school tallied 35,229 words for middle schools, those with enrollments of 500 to 1,000 students. The total ranked them seventh among all schools in the country.

During the fall competition, the “Rogich Rough Riders” — which included 120 students — mastered 29,084 words, according to the release.

“The Vocabulary Bowl is a biannual academic competition that motivates all learners to build vocabulary, improve literacy skills, and experience academic success,” states the website about the competition. “Schools and teachers whose students master the most words February 1 - March 31, 2024 earn bragging rights and awards.

The biannual competition, sponsored by IXL Learning’s Vocabulary.com, included competitors from kindergarten through 12th-grade schools in the United States and Canada.

“As students complete activities on Vocabulary.com, they answer multiple questions on each word until they demonstrate mastery. Each word they master counts as a point for their school. The competition motivates students to demonstrate a true understanding of each word they’re learning rather than stopping at memorizing a single definition.”

About 2,100 schools, with a total of more than 380,000 students, participated in the competition.

The Vocabulary Bowl for fall begins Oct. 1 and ends Nov. 30. Schools can register here.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.