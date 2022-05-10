‘Grander than ever’: Summerlin Fourth of July parade announced

A full-scale Fourth of July parade is returning to Summerlin following two years of pandemic-related restrictions, organizers announced Tuesday.

In this July 4, 2018, file photo, members of the Metropolitan Police Department traffic bureau lead the start of the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade said it is expecting 50,000 attendees for the first time since the pandemic began. The parade was held virtually in 2020 and had limited attendance last year.

“This year’s parade is planned to be grander than ever,” organizers wrote in a news release, noting that more than 70 entries will be showcased, including 25 “giant” inflatable balloons.

The Raiders, Golden Knights, Aces, and Aviators will have representation, organizers said. The two-hour event kicks off at 9 a.m. on July 4.

The procession will start at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive. The route goes south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

