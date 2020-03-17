Man suspected of DUI crashes into Summerlin house

A black Dodge Challenger was northbound on the Far Hills Avenue offramp from the 215 Beltway around 8 p.m.

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into a Summerlin house on Monday night. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into a Summerlin house on Monday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A black Dodge Challenger was northbound on the Far Hills Avenue offramp from the 215 Beltway around 8 p.m. The driver took a curve too fast and lost control, trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a statement.

The car crossed both directions of traffic on Far Hills, hit a power box, drove through a retaining wall and into the side of a house, according to Buratczuk.

The car didn’t break through the wall but broke a glass door and windows near the kitchen and living room, where the family had just eaten dinner, he said.

Further information was not available.

