Around 12:17 a.m Saturday, a pedestrian died on Summerlin Parkway near Rampart Boulevard.

A pedestrian died Saturday after being struck by a car on Summerlin Parkway.

Around 12:17 a.m., a pedestrian was traveling east in a lane on Summerlin Parkway near Rampart Boulevard when they were struck by a 2012 Honda Civic, according to Nevada State Police.

The pedestrian died at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.