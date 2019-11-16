Police find man with head injuries at Summerlin apartment complex

The Metropolitan Police Department says it appears one or more people in a white SUV left the man at 10:43 p.m. at the Inspire Apartments on North Buffalo Drive.

Las Vegas police are investigating after receiving a report Friday night of a man with head injuries at a Summerlin apartment complex.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 10:43 p.m. to the Inspire Apartments at the 2600 block of North Buffalo Drive.

A man with head injuries was found at the apartment complex and is in critical condition, but is stable, Lt. Jeff Stuart said Saturday morning.

“He was found there with no witnesses as to what happened but it appears he was left there by person(s) driving a white SUV,” Stuart wrote in a text message.

Police are investigating, Stuart said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.