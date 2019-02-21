Summerlin-area runner’s tally: 7 continents, $25,600 raised

Michael Crome poses at the end of his race in Perth, Australia on Feb. 3. (World Marathon Challenge)

Michael Crome of the Summerlin area finished 12th out of 23 men at the end of seven marathons in the World Marathon Challenge.

The timed challenge involved running on seven continents in seven days. The race started Jan. 28 in Antarctica. Racers then traveled to Cape Town in South Africa, Perth in Australia, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Madrid in Spain, Santiago in Chile, and Miami.

Antarctica and South Africa were the most taxing, Crome said in an interview Wednesday back in Las Vegas.

“In Antarctica I really had to focus on my foot placement because you can easily sink in and slip and slide,” he said of the world’s southernmost and least populated continent.

In Cape Town, he had to get used to 95-degree weather and 95 percent humidity. The racers had been flown out of Antarctica just 10 hours earlier, and the transition was difficult, he said.

After his race in Perth, Crome, 41, recalls being so fatigued that when he went to brush his teeth, he accidentally used Icy Hot pain-relief gel.

“It was more tingly than usual,” Crome said. “And then my mouth was on fire.”

Crome’s wife, daughter, mother and mother-in-law and some running friends met him in Miami for his last race.

According to the Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada website, Crome raised $25,600 for the group. His goal was $25,000.

The best part of the race was the camaraderie, he said.

“I was around people who were just as addicted to running as I am,” Crome said. “At the end of the race, we were all pulling for each other. We wanted to see everyone finish.”

He added, “Even though running is a very individual sport, it felt like we were all part of a team.”

