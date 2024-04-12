Summerlin hit-and-run crash critically injures pedestrian
Las Vegas police said the crash was reported Friday afternoon in a residential neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Summerlin Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. in the 1700 block of Morro Vista Drive, a residential neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.
The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
