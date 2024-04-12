86°F
Summerlin hit-and-run crash critically injures pedestrian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2024 - 3:32 pm
 

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Summerlin Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. in the 1700 block of Morro Vista Drive, a residential neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

