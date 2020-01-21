Sunny, warmer days in Las Vegas Valley this week

Plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the low 60s and lights winds are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, according the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

After some overnight sprinkles on the far west side, a gradual warming trend begins Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Sunny skies and a high near 62 with light winds is forecast by the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be about 41.

Wednesday’s high should be 62 with sunny skies and light winds with an overnight low of 43.

Thursday’s high should climb to 66 with sunny skies.

Friday will see a high near 67, with Saturday and Sunday topping out about 68. Both days will be mostly sunny.

