Sunset Road near McCarran airport reopens after injury accident

An injury crash closed Sunset Road, near Flamingo Road, in both directions, Friday, June 5, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A critical injury crash caused significant traffic delays Friday morning near McCarran International Airport.

Las Vegas police closed Sunset Road in both directions at Paradise Road, adjacent to the airport, at 7:40 a.m.

Sunset reopened about 8:45 a.m., according to an email from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Few details about the crash were immediately available. Police officers said an individual suffered life-threatening injuries in a vehicle crash.

