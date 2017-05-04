Firefighters contain building fire near Las Vegas Strip

Clark County firefighters work to put out a blaze in a vacant building at 5285 Dean Martin Drive on Thursday morning, May 4, 2017. Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal @mike_shoro

Thick smoke from a building fire fills the sky over Interstate 15 near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip as Clark County firefighters work to put out a blaze on Thursday morning, May 4, 2017. Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal @mike_shoro

The Clark County Fire Department battled a two-alarm building fire near Interstate 15 and Hacienda, across from Mandalay Bay, early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to a vacant building at 5285 Dean Martin Drive just before 3 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said in a news release.

The first arriving crew found the building “fully involved” in flames, Buchanan said, and immediately called for a second crew.

Tall flames and thick smoke were visible from the multistory building at 4:15 a.m. Buchanan said the flames were reported out about 4:45 a.m.

Fire. 5285 Dean Martin. Two alarms pic.twitter.com/AfacOtoiT1 — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) May 4, 2017

The building was empty at the time of the fire and no one was injured. Buchanan said this is the fifth time firefighters have responded to the building since August.

Dean Martin Drive has reopened between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Anthony Ray, 44, said he was driving on I-15 when he saw the fire. He pulled over and said he saw “a big ball of smoke.”

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damage.

5285 Dean Martin Drive