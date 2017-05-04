ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
The Strip

Firefighters contain building fire near Las Vegas Strip

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2017 - 4:37 am
 
Updated May 4, 2017 - 7:14 am

The Clark County Fire Department battled a two-alarm building fire near Interstate 15 and Hacienda, across from Mandalay Bay, early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to a vacant building at 5285 Dean Martin Drive just before 3 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said in a news release.

The first arriving crew found the building “fully involved” in flames, Buchanan said, and immediately called for a second crew.

Tall flames and thick smoke were visible from the multistory building at 4:15 a.m. Buchanan said the flames were reported out about 4:45 a.m.

The building was empty at the time of the fire and no one was injured. Buchanan said this is the fifth time firefighters have responded to the building since August.

Dean Martin Drive has reopened between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Anthony Ray, 44, said he was driving on I-15 when he saw the fire. He pulled over and said he saw “a big ball of smoke.”

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damage.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like