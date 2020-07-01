Gunshot reported at Caesars Palace parking garage on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating after a shot rang out in the Caesars Palace parking garage following a fight Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people called police at 8:09 p.m. to report the sound of a gunshot in the garage, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Police believe several men were fighting when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, Gordon said.

The man had left the scene by the time police arrived. As of late Tuesday no one had been found with any injuries related to the shooting.

