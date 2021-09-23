High Roller shut for 1 1/2 hours, stranding 150 passengers

The High Roller Observation Wheel at the LINQ hotel ground to a halt on Friday night, leaving around 150 people stranded for about 90 minutes on the giant wheel.

“The High Roller Observation Wheel was stopped during its rotation on Friday night, due to a network connectivity issue involving one of the cabins,” a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson said. “Approximately 150 passengers were aboard the wheel at the time. Engineers resolved the network issue within approximately 90 minutes, the wheel’s rotation resumed, and all passengers safely disembarked and received refunds.”

The Clark County Fire Department later responded to the area, but didn’t need to conduct a rescue because the issue was resolved by maintenance workers.

“They were getting ready to do a rescue but a maintenance guy did a reset and it released the clutch so the pods leveled out.” Clark County Fire Chief Warren Whitney said. “They brought the pods down and evacuated all of them one at a time.”

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

