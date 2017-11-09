Steel posts set to be installed along Las Vegas Strip starting Monday

Clark County will begin installing 800 steel posts between the street and sidewalks along areas of the Las Vegas Strip one minute after midnight Monday.

Project workers dig under the sidewalk at the Strip bollards project site, to locate underground utilities, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in front of the Mirage hotel-casino. The steel bollards project will be completed without impacting pedestrian or vehicle traffic on the boulevard. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Cardboard replica bollards inside the Clark County Government Center. (Michael Scott Davidson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians walk past the Strip bollards project site Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in front of the Mirage hotel-casino. The steel bollards project will be completed without impacting pedestrian or vehicle traffic on the boulevard. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Pedestrians walk past safety bollards at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The posts, known as bollards, are strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph, county staff members said. This first phase of bollards will be installed at seven locations between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

The locations include parts of the sidewalks in front of the Bellagio fountains, Paris Las Vegas, Caesars, Harrah’s, The Venetian and New York-New York, county spokesman Dan Kulin said in a statement.

“The locations were selected based upon recommendations from Metro Police,” he said.

Vehicle-ramming attacks that have killed pedestrians worldwide gave the county the impetus to have the bollards installed before New Year’s Eve.

Beginning next year, county staff plans to install an additional 7,500 bollards along the Strip, from Sahara Avenue to the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

