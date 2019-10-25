Thousands of yucca, other desert plants for sale this weekend

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a plant sale this weekend just north of where U.S. Highway 93 splits off from Interstate 15.

The Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon, left, and Lara Kobelt, natural resource specialist for the Bureau of Land Management, Southern Nevada District, lead a tour on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in North Las Vegas. The BLM will sell cactus and yucca salvaged from public land north of the Apex Industrial Area. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lara Kobelt, natural resource specialist for the Bureau of Land Management, Southern Nevada District, speaks as she leads a tour on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in North Las Vegas. The BLM will sell cactus and yucca salvaged from public land north of the Apex Industrial Area. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Barrel cactus , front, and Mojave yucca are seen on public land on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in North Las Vegas. The BLM will sell cactus and yucca salvaged from public land north of the Apex Industrial Area, northeast of the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mojave yucca is seen on public land on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in North Las Vegas. The BLM will sell cactus and yucca salvaged from public land north of the Apex Industrial Area, northeast of the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Silver cholla is seen on public land on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in North Las Vegas. The BLM will sell cactus and yucca salvaged from public land north of the Apex Industrial Area, northeast of the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cottontop cactus is seen on public land on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in North Las Vegas. The BLM will sell cactus and yucca salvaged from public land north of the Apex Industrial Area, northeast of the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lara Kobelt, left, natural resource specialist for the Bureau of Land Management, Southern Nevada District, and the Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon look at barrel cactus as they lead a tour on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in North Las Vegas. The BLM will sell cactus and yucca salvaged from public land north of the Apex Industrial Area. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Beavertail cactus is seen on public land on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, near North Las Vegas. The BLM will sell cactus and yucca salvaged from public land north of the Apex Industrial Area, northeast of the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The pressures of succeeding in a society set up to take advantage of the weak and disadvantaged can feel crushing. It’s hard not to feel like a cog in an unforgiving machine — work, errands, social obligations and an increasingly polarized political environment foster an oftentimes overwhelming ethos of helplessness and cynicism.

So you might as well buy some plants.

Thousands of the Mojave Desert’s finest flora are facing eviction and looking for a new home. A 712-acre plot of public land northeast of the Las Vegas Valley will soon join the rest of its neighborhood as a solar energy development, forcing its resident yucca, cacti and shrubbery to put down roots elsewhere or stare down a demolition crew.

Enter the Bureau of Land Management, which is hosting a plant sale this weekend at the site, located just north of where U.S. Highway 93 splits off from Interstate 15. The size of the desert plot and the roughly 40,000 plants on site likely make this the biggest native plant sale the bureau has held, BLM spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon said. The plant sale is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The plants are numerous and dirt cheap, but you’ve gotta dig them up yourself. Bring gloves, a shovel, some method of transport and possibly friends/family for help.

“It’s kinda gonna be like a treasure hunt,” Cannon said.

Beavertail, hedgehog, barrel, cottontop and cholla cacti, as well as yucca, creosote and other shrubs all are up for grabs. Prices vary from $3.60 to $14.40 per plant, depending on the species.

“If you can move it, you can take it,” said Lara Kobelt, natural resource specialist for the bureau.

The sale presents a unique opportunity to bring home a piece of the desert that is otherwise off-limits to the public: harvesting Mojave yucca, Joshua trees and cacti from public lands is illegal, Kobelt said. Such removal is only permitted at BLM sales, like this one, where the plants “would otherwise be destroyed,” a BLM release said.

These native species require little water or maintenance, or as Kobelt puts it, “they do well with neglect.” They are used to the arid desert, support local pollinators and pose no risk as an invasive species.

This is their home, after all.

“You saw where it grew up, and then you get to have it in your yard and see it bloom,” Kobelt said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.