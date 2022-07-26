215 Beltway closed at Sunset Road due to police activity

The 215 Beltway was closed in the western Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

The 215 Beltway was closed in the western Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday due to police activity.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada tweeted about the closure Monday just after 5 a.m.

“Police activity on 215 Western Beltway at Sunset Road. 215 Western Beltway closed in both directions at Sunset,” the RTC said.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said law enforcement was responding to the area for a “possibly suicidal subject.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

