Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. near West Badura Avenue and South Buffalo Drive.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle in southwest Las Vegas Valley Friday night.

The crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. at West Badura Avenue and South Buffalo Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

He said the motorcycle was traveling southbound at high speed on Buffalo and collided with a vehicle as the vehicle began to turn left onto Badura.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and two people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, according to Ibarra.

Buffalo will be closed from the 215 Beltway and West Warm Springs Road for several hours.

