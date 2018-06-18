Truck hits, kills woman on Tropicana in central Las Vegas

A woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was hit by a Dodge truck in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 60-year-old woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was hit by a Dodge truck in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about the collision at Tropicana Avenue and Mojave Road just before 1:25 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

The woman was crossing Tropicana in a crosswalk when she was hit by the truck that was turning from Mojave, police said. The woman died at the scene.

The 82-year-old driver of the truck stopped and called police.

This is the 64th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.