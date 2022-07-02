Utah-bound I-15 traffic slowed by fiber line project

The usual holiday traffic issue is related to California-bound travelers leaving Las Vegas at the end of the weekend. This July 4 weekend it is a bit reversed.

Northbound Interstate 15 traffic near Mesquite is limited to one lane on Friday, July 1, 2022, because of a construction project to add fiber lines in the area. (RTC Fast camera)

Las Vegas-bound traffic on Interstate 15 near Jean on Friday, July 1, 2022. (RTC Fast camera)

This year it appears a bit reversed.

A Nevada Department of Transportation project to lay down fiber lines to provide better traffic light timing and connections for the Mesquite area is causing northbound delays on Interstate 15 at the start of the weekend.

A long concrete barricade to protect workers is limiting traffic to one lane near mile marker 112.

NDOT is urging drivers to leave before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. if they are heading north toward Utah this weekend.

But, to be expected, Las Vegas-bound traffic from California on I-15 was fairly heavy Friday night.

