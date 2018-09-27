Vehicle crashes into pole, catches fire on Summerlin Parkway

The two right lanes of westbound Summerlin Parkway were closed Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole and caught fire.

At least one person was injured Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole and then caught fire on Summerlin Parkway.

At 3:20 a.m. Firefighters surrounded the smoking vehicle and crumpled metal pole just before the Durango Drive exit. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers blocked the right two lanes of westbound Summerlin Parkway while crews put out the fire.

The crash was called in just before 3 a.m., according to Highway Patrol’s traffic site. Injuries were reported in the crash, but as of 6:30 a.m. a representative of Highway Patrol could not be reached for more information.

