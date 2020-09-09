Breezy, cool Wednesday conditions for Las Vegas before heat returns

Breezy conditions and temperatures 15 degrees below normal will greet Las Vegas residents Wednesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Jimmy Pontius, 60, of Las Vegas, outside of his home in the Arts District, surrounded by dust caused by wind, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Winds on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, will gust up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“There won’t be as much wind as yesterday, but it will certainly breezy,” said meteorologist Jen Varian. North wind of 13 to 20 mph are forecast with gusts up to 30 mph.

The high will be around 82, compared to the normal 97 for this time of year.

After Wednesday, the temperatures will climb back to triple digits by the weekend.

Dry spell at 141 days

If no rain falls Wednesday, it will be the 142nd consecutive day without measurable moisture at McCarran International Airport.

The record is 150 rain-free days in 1959.

The record could be tied Sept. 17.

