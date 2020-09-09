61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Breezy, cool Wednesday conditions for Las Vegas before heat returns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2020 - 4:52 am
 

Breezy conditions and temperatures 15 degrees below normal will greet Las Vegas residents Wednesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“There won’t be as much wind as yesterday, but it will certainly breezy,” said meteorologist Jen Varian. North wind of 13 to 20 mph are forecast with gusts up to 30 mph.

The high will be around 82, compared to the normal 97 for this time of year.

After Wednesday, the temperatures will climb back to triple digits by the weekend.

Dry spell at 141 days

If no rain falls Wednesday, it will be the 142nd consecutive day without measurable moisture at McCarran International Airport.

The record is 150 rain-free days in 1959.

The record could be tied Sept. 17.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFR will move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
NFR will move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
2
Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase
Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase
3
Raiders’ Rico Gafford adjusts to position switch
Raiders’ Rico Gafford adjusts to position switch
4
Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy
Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy
5
Increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County lowest in months
Increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County lowest in months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Valley is included in an excessive heat warning that begins Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 ...
Las Vegas heat wave could set holiday records
By / RJ

The excessive heat will see highs in Las Vegas of 109 to 111 for Labor Day weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Additional day shelters will be open through the long weekend.