Calm Las Vegas Saturday will yield to windy Sunday conditions

Temperatures will be close to normal, but windy conditions could pose some travel issues on Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts could reach 45 mph in the Spring Mountains on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Saturday should be the best half of the weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high of 63 is expected with light winds and a sunny sky.

The Sunday morning low will be around 41 and the temperature should rise to near 66. However, winds will escalate from 14-19 mph in the morning to 21-26 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 38 mph. Patchy blowing dust after 2 p.m. is possible.

🌬A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County along with the Spring Mountains on Sunday.

🌬West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

🌬Secure outdoor objects and use extra caution while driving! #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/td1TocQ6s5 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 3, 2023

A wind advisory for the Spring Mountains begins at 10 a.m. Sunday and runs to 10 p.m. West winds of 25-35 mph may gust as high as 45 mph.

Breezes will lighten Sunday night before a Monday low around 41. A cold front that won’t carry any precipitation will drop the Monday high to around 60 and temperatures will be about the same for the coming week.

Lake Mead up 2 feet

The surface of Lake Mead was at 1,046.96 feet at 6 p.m. Friday, up exactly 2 feet since Jan. 1. A year ago the lake was at 1,067.1 feet.

