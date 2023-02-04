45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Calm Las Vegas Saturday will yield to windy Sunday conditions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Wind gusts could reach 45 mph in the Spring Mountains on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, according to the ...
Wind gusts could reach 45 mph in the Spring Mountains on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Saturday should be the best half of the weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high of 63 is expected with light winds and a sunny sky.

The Sunday morning low will be around 41 and the temperature should rise to near 66. However, winds will escalate from 14-19 mph in the morning to 21-26 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 38 mph. Patchy blowing dust after 2 p.m. is possible.

A wind advisory for the Spring Mountains begins at 10 a.m. Sunday and runs to 10 p.m. West winds of 25-35 mph may gust as high as 45 mph.

Breezes will lighten Sunday night before a Monday low around 41. A cold front that won’t carry any precipitation will drop the Monday high to around 60 and temperatures will be about the same for the coming week.

Lake Mead up 2 feet

The surface of Lake Mead was at 1,046.96 feet at 6 p.m. Friday, up exactly 2 feet since Jan. 1. A year ago the lake was at 1,067.1 feet.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Massage parlor owner accused of operating brothel
Massage parlor owner accused of operating brothel
2
Construction equipment firm lays off 100-plus after $2B buyout
Construction equipment firm lays off 100-plus after $2B buyout
3
Las Vegas company ordered to pay $3.6M over pay practices
Las Vegas company ordered to pay $3.6M over pay practices
4
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
5
Locals keep calling this Las Vegas mountain the wrong name: Here’s why
Locals keep calling this Las Vegas mountain the wrong name: Here’s why
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Breezy Thursday forecast as winter refuses to ease up in Las Vegas
Breezy Thursday forecast as winter refuses to ease up in Las Vegas
Red Rock Canyon drive closed as showers, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas
Red Rock Canyon drive closed as showers, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed over unsafe conditions
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed over unsafe conditions
Chill to ease slightly in advance of warmer Las Vegas weekend
Chill to ease slightly in advance of warmer Las Vegas weekend