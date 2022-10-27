51°F
Cool weather forecast until weekend warms a bit for valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high of 68 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Thursday high of 68 with light winds and a sunny sky is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley by the National Weather Service.

Friday will be slightly warmer with a high near 70 before conditions are expected to warm to more seasonable highs in the upper 70s by the weekend. Morning lows will be in the low 50s.

Winds of 30-40 mph down the Colorado River Valley will pose potential problems for boaters Thursday on lakes Mead, Mohave and Havasu. Boaters are advised to stay in sheltered coves, follow warnings and postings and to always wear a life jacket.

Lake Mead level steady

The water level at Lake Mead remains steady this week. The surface of the lake was at 1,046.42 feet above sea level on Thursday afternoon, 5.71 feet above its summer low of 1,040.71 feet on July 27.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

