Excessive heat forecast for Lake Mead, areas south of Las Vegas

Temperatures could reach to around 115 early next week in Laughlin, with Las Vegas reached to 107 by mid-week, says the weather service.

Northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley will be under an excessive heat warning on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28 and 29, 2023, says the National Weather Service. Show is a sunrise in Las Vegas on July 20, ,2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Before we get to a time when cooler weather might start arriving, we’ll get some excessive heat and maybe more monsoonal showers, says the National Weather Service.

The weekend should be clear at Mount Charleston as residents and crews work to recover from damage delivered by Tropical Storm Hilary. Wednesday is listed as possibly bringing rain to the mountain northwest of Las Vegas.

By Monday morning, the Colorado River Valley, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, northwest Arizona and much of southeast California will be under an excessive heat warning lasting through Tuesday evening.

The Las Vegas Valley will feel temperatures slightly above normal.

Laughlin and Bullhead City will see temperatures range from a high of 110 on Saturday to 115 by Tuesday. Closer to Las Vegas, Boulder City will feel highs of 100 to 105 from Saturday through Tuesday.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are vital and taking action when you see a person who might be affected.. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Las Vegas is projected to have highs of 103 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. Monday will climb to around 106 with a 107 expected Tuesday.

Showers may develop later in the week, according to the weather service.

