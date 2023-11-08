Flurries spotted at Lee Canyon as cold front moves in

Light showers dotted the Spring Mountains and northwest Las Vegas suburbs as of 7:30 p.m. although Regional Flood Control District gauges had not recorded any rain.

Snow flurries are barely visible in a night picture at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Lee Canyon)

Light flurries at Lee Canyon Ski Resort were caught on camera Wednesday night as a cold front moved into the Las Vegas Valley.

“Little or no accumulation,” but it does bring a little excitement,” Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely said by text.

The resort hopes to open no later than mid-December, but that will depend on weather that allows snowmaking for several days.

The Tuesday high at Harry Reid International Airport briefly reached 74 before 1 p.m. before dropping into the mid-60s by sunset.

Windy conditions will combine with cooler temperatures Wednesday with a morning low near 55 expected and winds to 20 mph. The daily high should be near 68.

Temperatures through the rest of the week will be a few degrees either side of 70 with overnight lows around 50. Skies should be most clear.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.