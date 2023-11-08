65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Flurries spotted at Lee Canyon as cold front moves in

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2023 - 7:42 pm
 
Updated November 7, 2023 - 7:47 pm
Snow flurries are barely visible in a night picture at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Le ...
Snow flurries are barely visible in a night picture at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Lee Canyon)

Light flurries at Lee Canyon Ski Resort were caught on camera Wednesday night as a cold front moved into the Las Vegas Valley.

“Little or no accumulation,” but it does bring a little excitement,” Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely said by text.

The resort hopes to open no later than mid-December, but that will depend on weather that allows snowmaking for several days.

Light showers dotted the Spring Mountains and northwest suburbs as of 7:30 p.m. although Regional Flood Control District gauges had not recorded any rainfall.

The Tuesday high at Harry Reid International Airport briefly reached 74 before 1 p.m. before dropping into the mid-60s by sunset.

Windy conditions will combine with cooler temperatures Wednesday with a morning low near 55 expected and winds to 20 mph. The daily high should be near 68.

Temperatures through the rest of the week will be a few degrees either side of 70 with overnight lows around 50. Skies should be most clear.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
3
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
4
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
5
Resorts making contingency plans ahead of possible Strip strike
Resorts making contingency plans ahead of possible Strip strike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Cooler, breezy weather headed to Las Vegas for weekend
Cooler, breezy weather headed to Las Vegas for weekend
Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days
Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Wind gusts hit 64 mph at Lee Canyon, 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium
Wind gusts hit 64 mph at Lee Canyon, 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium
Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada
Heavy dose of fall expected all weekend for Southern Nevada
Saturday likely last day for 90s in Las Vegas
Saturday likely last day for 90s in Las Vegas