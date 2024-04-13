Gusts to 50 mph: Winds sure to whip Las Vegas, spread pollen

A wind advisory for the entire region runs from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday when winds in the central Las Vegas Valley are expected to reach up to 50 mph.

Winds gusts across the Las Vegas Valley could reach 50 mph on Saturday, April 13, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. A visitor to the Las Vegas Strip struggles against a gust as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stiff, gusting winds and high pollen counts are going to cause issues for many Southern Nevada residents and visitors this weekend.

A wind advisory for the entire region runs from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday when winds in the central Las Vegas Valley are expected to reach up to 50 mph. Winds are likely to begin escalating before noon.

Wind Advisories are in effect Saturday for southern Nevada and much of southeast California for south winds gusting 40-55 mph. Watch for blowing dust and debris and be prepared for strong crosswinds on east-west sections of roads. #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/aXyHXixJsQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 12, 2024

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the National Weather Service advisory states. “Dangerous crosswinds possible across Interstate 15 in the Mojave Preserve and Highway 95 through the Amargosa Valley.”

Saturday is forecast to start calm with winds of 5-10 mph, but increasing to 16-21 in the afternoon in the central valley. Gusts could reach 29. A high near 80 is expected.

Gusts are expected to be stronger on the west side of the valley, says the weather service. Gusts near Red Rock are expected to be at least 30 mph through the weekend.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 71, well below average for this time of year. South-southwest winds of 10-16 mph could gust to 24 mph.

Counts are at high levels for most all pollen-producing sources across almost all of the state.

