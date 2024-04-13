66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Gusts to 50 mph: Winds sure to whip Las Vegas, spread pollen

Winds gusts across the Las Vegas Valley could reach 50 mph on Saturday, April 13, 2024, accordi ...
Winds gusts across the Las Vegas Valley could reach 50 mph on Saturday, April 13, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. A visitor to the Las Vegas Strip struggles against a gust as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Las Vegas briefly reaches first 80-degree day, nearly a month behind norm
The April 5 record low of 55 was set Friday, April 5, 2024, at Harry Reid International Airport ...
Record low of 55 set Friday, spotty rain will go into evening; 80s arrive soon
Las Vegas winds gust to 44 mph; possible record cold comes Friday
After a possible 80-degree high on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, winds may reach close to 40 mph on ...
Warming before winds, chill come in for another Las Vegas visit
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Stiff, gusting winds and high pollen counts are going to cause issues for many Southern Nevada residents and visitors this weekend.

A wind advisory for the entire region runs from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday when winds in the central Las Vegas Valley are expected to reach up to 50 mph. Winds are likely to begin escalating before noon.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the National Weather Service advisory states. “Dangerous crosswinds possible across Interstate 15 in the Mojave Preserve and Highway 95 through the Amargosa Valley.”

Saturday is forecast to start calm with winds of 5-10 mph, but increasing to 16-21 in the afternoon in the central valley. Gusts could reach 29. A high near 80 is expected.

Gusts are expected to be stronger on the west side of the valley, says the weather service. Gusts near Red Rock are expected to be at least 30 mph through the weekend.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 71, well below average for this time of year. South-southwest winds of 10-16 mph could gust to 24 mph.

Counts are at high levels for most all pollen-producing sources across almost all of the state.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Sunny Friday will turn colder, windy through weekend
recommend 2
Lee Canyon gets a foot of snow for Easter; valley gets rain & chill
recommend 3
Las Vegas winds gust to 44 mph; possible record cold comes Friday
recommend 4
Nearly a foot of snow forecast Saturday for Mount Charleston area
recommend 5
Warming before winds, chill come in for another Las Vegas visit
recommend 6
Saturday afternoon wind gusts reach close 50 mph before subsiding