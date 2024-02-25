High winds expected in Las Vegas this week

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Monday and Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley.

A tourist battles through the wind along Fremont Street on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Monday and Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph are expected between 10 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, with gusts up to 50 mph, the weather service said.

Winds may also blow loose objects and result in power outages and tree limbs being blown down.

The weather service urged drivers in high profile vehicles to use extra caution.

Barstow and Baker, California, and Mesquite will also under a wind advisory between 4 p.m. Monday and 12 p.m. Tuesday.